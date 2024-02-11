Ahead of farmers' protest, massive gathering banned in Delhi's Seelampur

In anticipation of a major farmers' protest, the Delhi Police have taken stringent measures to prevent large gatherings in the Seelampur area of Delhi. The imposition of Section 144 in North-East Delhi has been announced, effectively banning large gatherings until March 11. This decision comes ahead of a 'Delhi Chalo' march scheduled for February 13, organised by approximately 200 farmers' unions.

The farmers' protest has been a significant event, with thousands of farmers from over 100 villages in Noida and Greater Noida blocking highways on February 8, demanding higher compensation for lands acquired by the government. The protests have been marked by disruptions to traffic and heightened security measures, including the deployment of heavy-duty bulldozers, backhoe machines, riot control vehicles, and water cannons at the Delhi-Noida border.

Security has also been tightened at various bypasses and borders, such as the Ambala-Kaithal bypass, with elaborate arrangements made to seal the Punjab-Haryana borders in districts like Ambala, Jind, and Fatehabad. The Haryana Police issued a traffic advisory urging commuters to limit travel on main roads on February 13 due to potential disruptions.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda, and Nityanand Rai are set to meet with farmers' leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher in Chandigarh to discuss the ongoing issues. The farmers' demands include the enactment of a law guaranteeing minimum support price for crops and the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report.

The Haryana Police advisory has urged citizens to avoid traveling to Punjab during this period. Additionally, individuals are advised to stay informed about traffic conditions through the police's social media channels. The advisory also highlights the possibility of traffic disruptions on major routes connecting Haryana to Punjab.

Amidst the government's invitation for dialogue, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal expressed concerns about simultaneous attempts to intimidate protesters in Haryana.

"Borders are being sealed, Section 144 has been imposed, and internet services have been shut down. Does the government have the authority to shut down internet services? In such circumstances, constructive dialogue cannot take place. The government should immediately pay attention to this matter," he said.

As part of precautionary measures, Section 144 has been implemented in Panchkula, following its imposition in Ambala and Sonipat.

The Haryana government also suspended mobile internet services and bulk SMS in several districts, including Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa, until February 13.

Additionally, a meeting between farmer leaders and Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, and Nityanand Rai is scheduled in Chandigarh on February 12 at 5 pm to discuss the farmers' demands.

Security measures have been heightened on the Punjab-Haryana borders, specifically in Ambala, Jind, and Fatehabad districts, in anticipation of the farmers' march scheduled for February 13.

The farmers plan to march to Delhi from the Ambala-Shambhu, Khanauri-Jind, and Dabwali borders. To ensure law and order, Haryana Police has deployed 50 companies of central paramilitary forces.

The call for the march follows the conclusion of a protest by farmers on the Noida Expressway who received assurances from authorities regarding their demands related to compensation and land development.

The protest resulted in substantial traffic congestion on the Delhi-Noida border, prompting the sealing of all borders for a 24-hour period.

