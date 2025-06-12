Ahmebabad plane crash: Here's a look at 10 deadliest accidents in aviation history

An Air India passenger plane crashed near Ahmedabad International Airport on June 12. The aircraft — a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner — was en route from Ahmedabad to London with 242 passengers on board, the State Police Control Room confirmed. The DGCA has dispatched a team from Delhi to Ahmedabad to investigate the incident.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The global aviation industry has not been without its dark points in history. Air travel is dangerous, despite numerous advances in technology and aviation engineering over the years. Taking a look at the worst aviation accidents in history can give you an idea of just how badly things can go – often due to preventable mistakes.

A detailed look at some of the deadliest accidents:

Tenerife Airport Disaster (1977): This accident remains the deadliest in aviation history, with 583 deaths. Two Boeing 747s collided on the runway due to miscommunication and a series of unfortunate events.

Japan Airlines Flight 123 (1985): This single-aircraft crash killed 520 people. The cause was a structural failure of the aircraft's rear pressure bulkhead, which was a result of previous repairs.

Advertisement

Charkhi Dadri Mid-Air Collision (1996): This mid-air collision between a Kazakhstan Airlines flight and a Saudi Arabian Airlines flight killed all 349 people on board. The collision was caused by a combination of factors, including inaccurate flight plans and miscommunication.

Air France Flight 447 (2009): This Airbus A330 crashed into the Atlantic Ocean, killing all 228 people on board. The cause was a combination of factors, including inaccurate airspeed readings and pilot error.

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (2014): This Boeing 777 was shot down over eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board. The cause of the shooting is still disputed, but it is widely believed to have been shot down by a surface-to-air missile.

Air India Flight 182 (1985): This Boeing 747 was bombed off the coast of Ireland, killing all 329 people on board. The bombing was attributed to a terrorist organization, according to a report from Globalorder.

Advertisement

Turkish Airlines Flight 981 (1974): This Boeing 747 crashed outside Paris, killing all 346 people on board. The crash was caused by a cargo door failure that led to an explosive decompression.

American Airlines Flight 587 (2001): This McDonnell Douglas MD-82 crashed in Queens, New York, after takeoff, killing all 260 people on board and five on the ground. The cause was a combination of factors, including excessive rudder input during turbulence and a loss of control.