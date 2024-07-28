AIADMK worker brutally murdered by unknown attackers in Tamil Nadu 

A worker affiliated with Palaniswami’s AIADMK party was brutally hacked to death in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district near the Puducherry border. The victim was a resident of Thirupapuliyur and owned a shop in the area.

On the day of the incident, Padmanabhan was traveling towards Bagur village when a group of unidentified men began following him. They eventually surrounded him, leading to a violent confrontation that resulted in his death shortly thereafter.

According to initial reports, the attackers used their four-wheeler to ram Padmanabhan’s two-wheeler causing him to fall. Following this, they proceeded to kill him. Police are still conducting thorough investigations to uncover the full details of the incident.

It has also come to light that Padmanabhan had a pending murder case against him, which may be a factor in the investigation. His body has been sent for a postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. Meanwhile, the police are actively searching for the individuals responsible for this crime.