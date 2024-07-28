scorecardresearch
AIADMK worker brutally murdered by unknown attackers in Tamil Nadu 

A worker affiliated with Palaniswami’s AIADMK party was brutally hacked to death in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district near the Puducherry border. The victim was a resident of Thirupapuliyur and owned a shop in the area.  

On the day of the incident, Padmanabhan was traveling towards Bagur village when a group of unidentified men began following him. They eventually surrounded him, leading to a violent confrontation that resulted in his death shortly thereafter.  

It has also come to light that Padmanabhan had a pending murder case against him, which may be a factor in the investigation. His body has been sent for a postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. Meanwhile, the police are actively searching for the individuals responsible for this crime.

Published on: Jul 28, 2024, 3:29 PM IST
