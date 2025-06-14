An astrologer, Sharmistha, has faced widespread criticism after linking her predictions to the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad on June 12. The incident, which resulted in the deaths of over 250 individuals, has left the nation in mourning. Sharmistha, who identifies as an astrologer on X, previously known as Twitter, made a controversial connection between the crash and her earlier predictions of a disaster in the aviation sector.

Advertisement

Related Articles

On the day of the crash, Sharmistha posted, "It is very unfortunate that we lost so many lives in the Air India crash in Ahmedabad," further connecting the event to astrological occurrences by mentioning, "Jupiter is yet to enter Ardra, and India’s Mars Mahadasha is yet to begin—yet so much has already started." These comments were seen as opportunistic by many X users, especially since she had earlier claimed to foresee "a plane crash and destruction in aviation in 2025."

It is very unfortunate that we lost so many lives in Air India crash in Ahmedabad today. Jupiter is yet to enter Ardra, and India’s Mars Mahadasha is yet to begin—yet so much has already started. So many taggings, so many RTs, I’m unable to reply to everyone. Apologies for that.… https://t.co/OMMkUIaxTk — Astro Sharmistha (@AstroSharmistha) June 12, 2025

Her remarks on social media have sparked significant backlash. Users have deemed her timing and tone as insensitive, accusing her of exploiting a national tragedy for personal validation. Some comments on her posts questioned the ethical implications of using astrology to comment on such catastrophic events, with users expressing that "scoring points on tragedy is taking it too far." This sentiment was echoed by others who called for more respect in the aftermath of such a tragedy.

Advertisement

In addition to criticism, Sharmistha’s posts also received a small amount of praise from individuals who believe in her predictive abilities. However, the overwhelming response has been negative, with accusations of her using the disaster as a means to gain attention and engagement on social media. The controversy surrounding her comments has sparked a broader debate on the role and responsibility of astrologers in discussing such events.

Some users have also questioned the validity of her predictions, noting the implausibility of all crash victims having similar astrological charts. As one user pointed out, "Did you predict the AI171 crash based on planets? So, all 250 victims had the same kundli and planetary placements?" Such comments highlight the skepticism and frustration of many who view astrology as an unsuitable framework for analyzing real-world tragedies.

Advertisement

Despite the mounting criticism, Sharmistha has not issued any apology or retraction of her statements. Her posts remain visible online, continuing to draw both support and condemnation from various quarters. The incident has further intensified discussions on the ethical use of astrology in public discourse, especially during times of national grief.

The Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound for London Gatwick from Ahmedabad tragically crashed shortly after departure on Thursday afternoon, with 242 individuals onboard. The aircraft went down in the heavily populated Meghani Nagar, just outside Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Thick clouds of black smoke were visible for miles.

Although one person survived, the majority of passengers were Indian, with 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian also onboard are dead. Among the casualties was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (68), who was en route to London to visit his daughter. In addition to those on the plane, at least 24 individuals, including four medical students, lost their lives on the ground, as the aircraft crashed into the hostel building of B J Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area.

A total of 274 fatalities have been officially recorded, including both passengers and individuals on the ground. The last tragic event occurred in May 2010, when an Air India Boeing 737 aircraft arriving from Dubai veered off the runway at Mangaluru airport and plunged into a ravine, resulting in the loss of 158 lives on board the flight.