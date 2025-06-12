Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is believed to have been onboard the Air India flight that crashed near Ahmedabad airport. The Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating as Flight AI171 to London Gatwick, was carrying 242 people — 230 passengers and 12 crew members — when the incident occurred.

Rupani, as per reports, was the passenger no. 12 on the passengers' list.

Vijay Rupani held the position of Chief Minister of Gujarat from August 2016 to September 2021, stepping down prior to the 2022 state elections.

Eyewitness footage from the scene showed thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky near the crash site. Emergency services rushed to the location as officials began assessing the scale of the damage and possible casualties.

Air India confirmed the incident in an official statement: “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad–London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest.”

The crash took place shortly after takeoff, with the aircraft barely out of Ahmedabad airspace before it went down. Authorities are investigating the cause, and more information is expected soon.