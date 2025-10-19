‘Air quality to stay poor to very poor’: CPCB forecasts another bad week for Delhi

Delhi’s battle with smog worsened on Sunday, with the city logging its sixth straight day of “poor” air quality and several neighbourhoods slipping into the “very poor” and “severe” zones. Officials have warned that the situation could deteriorate sharply ahead of Diwali as firecracker emissions and calm weather trap pollutants closer to the ground.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 274 at 5:30 am on Sunday, placing it in the “poor” category. By early morning, pollution levels had spiked across several monitoring stations — Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 426, entering the “severe” range. RK Puram (322), Vivek Vihar (349), Bawana (303) and Jahangirpuri (314) were all in the “very poor” category, while Lodhi Road (221), Najafgarh (212) and Narela (266) remained “poor.”

Neighbouring cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) reported similar or worse conditions. Ghaziabad, which has seen the country’s worst air for three consecutive days, recorded an AQI of 324 on Saturday. Noida’s Sector 125 and Gurugram’s Sector 51 both logged readings of 342, all categorised as “very poor,” according to CPCB data.

Forecasts by the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) suggest that Delhi’s air could slip into the “severe” category by Tuesday if emissions rise. “The air quality is very likely to be in the upper end of the poor category on Sunday and may reach the severe category on Tuesday in case of enhanced emissions from firecrackers,” the AQEWS said in its latest bulletin.

Pollution from vehicles continues to be the single biggest contributor to Delhi’s toxic air. Data from the Decision Support System estimates that transport accounted for 15.6% of the city’s total pollution load on Saturday. Experts say this, combined with stubble burning and festive fireworks, could push the air into the “severe” range in the coming days.

To contain the spike, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has already implemented Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) since October 14. The 27-point plan includes curbs on construction activities, open waste burning, and the use of diesel generators. Officials said tighter restrictions could follow if the situation worsens.

Weather conditions, however, are offering little relief. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thick smog and shallow fog over the next few mornings.

“A smog or shallow fog is likely to form at many places in Delhi during morning hours from Sunday to Tuesday,” an IMD official said, adding that haze and mist are expected to persist through the week.

Temperatures in the capital remained slightly above normal on Sunday, with a maximum of 33°C and a minimum of 19°C. IMD forecasts suggest a gradual dip through the week, with highs around 31–33°C and lows likely to fall to 17–19°C by Thursday.

The AQEWS expects pollution levels to stay in the “poor to very poor” range through the coming week. Authorities have appealed to residents to avoid bursting firecrackers and limit outdoor activities, especially during early mornings and evenings when smog is thickest.