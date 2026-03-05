'Airspace, flights remain temporarily suspended': Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi issues advisory

India's Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Thursday issued an advisory for Indian nationals in the UAE as the region faces escalating tensions. The advisory urges citizens to remain vigilant, calm, and follow the safety guidelines provided by local authorities in light of the current geopolitical situation.

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"The airspace and regular scheduled flight operations continue to be temporarily suspended. However, the Indian and the UAE airlines have commenced limited non-scheduled flight operations to multiple destinations in India, in coordination with the UAE authorities, subject to operational and safety approvals of relevant authorities," the embassy said, adding that the stranded Indian nationals may avail of these flights by contacting their respective airlines.

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Indian nationals whose visas expired after February 28 due to the ongoing situation will not be penalised for overstaying, as the UAE Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Authority has waived overstay fines during these exceptional circumstances. The embassy urged all affected citizens to contact the consulate for assistance.

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In addition to the flight disruptions, the embassy reiterated that consular services, including passport and visa assistance, continue to operate normally in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

For any further assistance, Indian nationals in the UAE can reach out to the embassy through the dedicated 24x7 helplines: toll-free number 800-46342, WhatsApp at +971 543090571, or email at pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in, and ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in.

Air traffic has been severely affected since the closure of airspace in the Middle East due to the ongoing conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran.

Flight services in India have also been significantly impacted by the ongoing airspace closures. Around 180 flights were cancelled from Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru airports on Wednesday, including both arrivals and departures.

