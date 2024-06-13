scorecardresearch
Business Today
Ajit Doval to continue as National Security Advisor for a third time

The government has also appointed Amit Khare and Tarun Kapoor as Advisors to the Prime Minister for a period of two years.

Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor

The Centre on Thursday appointed Ajit Doval as the National Security Advisor (NSA) for a third time. His appointment is now co-terminus with the Prime Minister. "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Ajit Doval, IPS (retired) as National Security Advisor, effective from 10.06.2024. His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier," a statement said. 

The committee also approved the appointment of Dr PK Mishra as Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister with effect from June 10. His appointment will also be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister. During the term of his office, he will be assigned the rank of Cabinet Minister.

The government has also appointed Amit Khare and Tarun Kapoor as Advisors to the Prime Minister for a period of two years.

Published on: Jun 13, 2024, 5:47 PM IST
