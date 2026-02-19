Ajit Pawar’s son Jay demands transparent probe into Baramati plane crash, flags 'serious lapses'

Jay Pawar, son of the late former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has called for a fair, thorough, and transparent investigation into the plane crash that claimed his father’s life near Baramati on January 28.

Sharing his concerns on Instagram(social media application), he alleged “possible serious lapses” in the aircraft’s operation and maintenance, urging accountability from the authorities and calling for the operator, VSR Ventures Private Ltd, to be banned from flying pending the investigation. In an emotional message, he also wrote, “Miss you Dad.”

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Questions over black box and crash circumstances

Jay Pawar specifically questioned the handling of the aircraft’s black box, stating that flight recorders cannot be easily destroyed in a crash. He demanded that the public be given a complete and transparent account of the incident, emphasising the need to investigate potential malpractices in aircraft maintenance and operations. His statements have raised wider concerns about whether critical evidence could have been compromised.

Political leaders raise concerns

Political figures have echoed Jay Pawar’s call for transparency. NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule urged the Civil Aviation Ministry to provide answers and suggested that the issue be discussed in Parliament, highlighting public unease over possible foul play.

Similarly, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar criticised the slow pace of the investigation, questioning whether delays were meant to protect private interests and hinting that evidence may be at risk. He announced plans to hold a press conference soon to press for answers.

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Status of investigation and black box

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) confirmed that both flight recorders recovered from the crash site were damaged by fire. Experts are working to salvage usable data, but the damage has intensified calls for accountability and fueled speculation about the crash's circumstances.