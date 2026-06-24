Akhilesh, too, invested in Madhya Pradesh land through IAS officer? UP minister's explosive claim

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Wednesday levelled serious allegations against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. The minister claimed that individuals linked to Akhilesh Yadav had invested in land in Madhya Pradesh and stood to benefit from the state's infrastructure projects.

Rajbhar's remarks came days after an investigation by The Indian Express reported that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's family and associated real estate companies purchased 168 acres of land in areas that later benefited from the state's infrastructure push.

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According to The Indian Express investigation, since taking the oath as Chief Minister on December 13, 2023, Mohan Yadav's family and their companies have bought at least 137 plots, totalling 168 acres, for around Rs 45 crore.

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Rajbhar links Akhilesh to an IAS officer

Rajbhar questioned Akhilesh Yadav's criticism of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and alleged that the SP chief was trying to conceal his own links to land investments in the state.

"Akhilesh Yadav ji, why are you making such a fuss about the honorable Chief Minister Shri Mohan Yadav ji? What are you trying to hide by creating all this noise?" Rajbhar wrote on X.

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He went on to name IAS officer Bharat Yadav of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, claiming the bureaucrat was connected to senior Samajwadi Party leader Chandrapal Yadav.

"Akhilesh ji! IAS Bharat Yadav of the MP cadre, who is the Chairman of the State Road Development Corporation, you hid your connection with him. Akhilesh ji, Bharat Yadav is the son-in-law of your 'Kuber' Chandrapal Yadav. Chandrapal Yadav has been a powerful leader of the SP and the party's treasurer," Rajbhar alleged.

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Claim of land investments

Rajbhar further alleged that Bharat Yadav, by virtue of his position, had knowledge of highway alignments in Madhya Pradesh and suggested that this information may have influenced land purchases.

"In Madhya Pradesh, Bharat Yadav decides—or at least knows—where the highway route will go," he claimed.

The UP minister alleged that Akhilesh Yadav's reaction to the controversy indicated that people linked to him had made substantial investments in land along proposed infrastructure corridors.

"In this matter, Akhilesh ji, your fidgeting reveals that Bharat Yadav has gotten you and your people to make heavy investments in the lands there," Rajbhar said.

References to Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Rajbhar also drew parallels with the construction of the Lucknow-Agra Expressway during the Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh.

"The Saifai family did exactly this in the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. Lands were bought from Firozabad to Etawah, and the Lucknow-Agra Expressway route was arbitrarily twisted," he alleged.

He further claimed that land was purchased at low prices before compensation was paid following the project.

'Akhilesh has gotten scared...'

The UP minister alleged that Akhilesh Yadav was worried about the possibility of a report emerging on land dealings linked to infrastructure projects in Madhya Pradesh.

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"After the Gomti River Front report was released, Akhilesh has gotten scared that the Madhya Pradesh Expressway report might get released somewhere, drowning their investment," Rajbhar said.

He also called for an investigation into alleged investors from Uttar Pradesh who may have purchased land in Madhya Pradesh. "Investigation agencies should find out which white-collar investors from Uttar Pradesh are involved in Madhya Pradesh," he said.