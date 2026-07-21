RVNL share price: Shares of state-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) are set to clock their lowest returns annually since listing on bourses. The multibagger railway stock is down 38% this year. This is the biggest loss for the RVNL investors till date, according to Bloomberg data. RVNL shares slipped 15.48% in the last year 2025. Before that, RVNL shareholders earned healthy returns except in 2020 when the stock rose just 4.58%.

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The multibagger stock listed on April 11, 2019 at Rs 19 per share. The stock stood at Rs 225 in the current session. It closed 0.71% lower at Rs 225.25 today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 46,965 crore. Shareholders, who bought the stock on listing, are sitting on a gain of 1,084% in over seven years. However, the railway sector stock's decline this year has been led by poor Q4 earnings and profit-booking.

The firm reported a 60% fall in Q4 net profit to Rs 181.66 crore against a profit of Rs 455.39 crore in the year ago period. Revenue from operations rose 4% to Rs 6696 crore in the March 2026 quarter on a year on year basis.

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The multibagger firm's full year performance remained weak with net profit falling 32% to Rs 870.66 crore in FY26 against Rs 1277.79 crore in FY25.

Operating cash flow turned negative to Rs 1893.93 crore in FY26 against Rs 1878.20 crore cash flow in FY25.



Another setback for the stock came during Union Budget 2026 on February 1. The railway capital expenditure was increased by just 10% to Rs 2.93 lakh crore Many investors expected a bigger hike in railway spending, sending sectoral stocks lower. Shares of IRFC, RITES, RVNL and Titagarh Rail among others, slipped up to 5% on February 1 (Sunday).

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RVNL stock trades near the 52-week low of Rs 221.75 reached on June 11, 2026. Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Here's a look at what analysts said on the outlook of the beaten-down stock.

RVNL share price targets

Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research, Choice Equity Broking said, "On the positive side, the Accumulation/Distribution Line (ADL) continues to trend higher, suggesting gradual accumulation despite the recent decline in price. This positive divergence indicates that buying interest is slowly building at lower levels, which could provide a foundation for a potential recovery.

A sustained move above the 50-day EMA, currently placed around Rs 245, would be the first indication of improving momentum and could pave the way for a stronger recovery. Until then, the overall technical outlook remains neutral to bearish. Traders are advised to adopt a sell-on-rise approach as long as the stock remains below the 50-day EMA (Rs 245). Immediate support is placed around Rs 221, and a decisive breach below this level could lead to further downside."

Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "RVNL is showing signs of short-term recovery after taking support near Rs 224 and reclaiming the 20-EMA, with RSI moving above 60, indicating improving momentum. However, the stock continues to trade below the 50, 100, and 200-EMA, suggesting that the broader trend remains weak. Traders may consider buying only on a sustained breakout above Rs 227 with strong volumes. On the upside, the stock can move towards Rs 230-232, while immediate support is placed at Rs 224. A stop-loss should be maintained below Rs 223 to manage risk, as failure to hold support may invite fresh selling pressure."

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Shitij Gandhi, AVP - Equity Technical Research, SMC Global Securities said, "RVNL continues to trade under pressure on the daily chart, with the price forming a lower-top lower-bottom structure, reflecting sustained bearish momentum. The stock remains below all key moving averages, reinforcing the prevailing downtrend. It is currently hovering near the trendline support around Rs 223-225, making this a crucial zone to watch. A decisive breakdown below this level could accelerate the decline towards the next major support at Rs 212, followed by Rs 200. On the upside, the immediate hurdle is placed near the falling trendline resistance around Rs 228-230, while stronger resistance is seen at Rs 247 and Rs 268-270. Unless the stock manages to reclaim and sustain above these resistance levels, the broader technical outlook is likely to remain weak, with any pullback expected to attract fresh selling interest rather than signaling a meaningful trend reversal."

RVNL is an executing arm of Indian Railways and works for and on behalf of the ministry for projects assigned to it for execution. It works on a turnkey basis and undertakes the full cycle of project development from conceptualisation to commissioning including stages of design, preparation of estimates, calling and award of contracts, project and contract management.