The Congress has set a very wrong and dangerous precedent by protesting outside the Prime Minister's residence, government sources said on Tuesday.

"It is not only a security threat, but such spiteful behaviour is not seen in mature democracies," they said. "We should also not forget what happened in our neighbourhood when such protests targeted the residences of leaders."

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Don't Miss: Govt accepted Rahul Gandhi's demand for NEET debate, then he sought Pradhan's resignation: Jitendra Singh

Earlier today, the Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, staged a sit-in protest outside the Prime Minister's residence in Central Delhi.

Besides Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan and several other leaders were present at the site.

The Congress leaders are demanding the Prime Minister's resignation over alleged NEET irregularities and recent police action against protesting students.

The government then sent Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh to meet the leaders at the protest site, but the talks remained inconclusive.

After meeting Gandhi, Singh said the government had accepted the Congress leader's demand to discuss the NEET issue in Parliament. However, he said, Gandhi changed his demand and then sought the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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Singh said that a request was made to Rahul Gandhi to end his sit-in, "as this site is not meant for protests, and holding a sit-in here is causing considerable inconvenience to the general public."