Akhilesh Yadav calls out BJP’s ‘Mahakumbh chaos,’ offers SP cadres to fix the mess

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over what he described as “mismanagement” and delays in preparations for the upcoming Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Offering his party’s assistance to ensure the smooth conduct of the mega religious event, Yadav highlighted various shortcomings in security arrangements and administrative planning.

In a video shared on the microblogging platform X, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister raised concerns about inadequate security measures, neglect of local issues, and poor administrative execution. He urged the BJP-led state government to address these gaps urgently.

“This is the reality of preparations for 'Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025' under the BJP government. The police department’s work should have been completed long ago, as security management cannot be left until the last moment,” Yadav said.

He also accused the government of sidelining the needs of Prayagraj’s residents, noting growing discontent over administrative priorities. “The people of Prayagraj are asking why the BJP was quick to remove the statue of ‘Mahadani’ Emperor Harshavardhan but shows no urgency in addressing critical administrative tasks,” Yadav remarked.

Yadav further highlighted issues related to transportation and mobility in and around the Mahakumbh area. “Alternative arrangements must be made to ensure residents can move freely and manage emergencies during the event,” he emphasised.

Reiterating his party’s commitment to the event’s success, Yadav stated that the Samajwadi Party is ready to step in where the government appears to have faltered. “We want the Mahakumbh to proceed smoothly while ensuring Prayagraj remains functional for its residents,” he said.

In a sharp dig at the ruling BJP, Yadav alleged that party members would be more focused on “making money or planning for elections” than on ensuring proper arrangements for the Mahakumbh. “If the government and administration have failed, we are willing to deploy our dedicated party workers to help with the preparations,” he added.

The Mahakumbh Mela 2025, one of Hinduism’s most significant religious events, is scheduled to take place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. The event, which occurs once every 12 years, is expected to attract millions of devotees from across the globe.



