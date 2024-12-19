‘Baseless’: Railways denies claims of ‘free travel’ during Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, announces major infrastructure upgrades 

The Ministry of Railways has refuted claims that passengers would be allowed to travel for free during the Maha Kumbh Mela, calling such reports “baseless” and stating that no such provisions exist.

A statement issued by Indian Railways said, “Certain media outlets have circulated reports suggesting that passengers will be allowed free travel during the Maha Kumbh Mela.” It went on to categorically deny these claims, labeling them as “entirely baseless and misleading.”

The ministry emphasised that traveling without a valid ticket is strictly prohibited under Indian Railways’ rules and regulations and constitutes an offense. “There are no provisions for free travel during the Maha Kumbh Mela or any other occasion,” the statement clarified.

The Railways also assured that it was fully committed to providing a smooth travel experience for passengers during the event. “Adequate arrangements, including special holding areas, additional ticket counters, and other necessary facilities, are being made to manage the expected surge in passengers,” the Railways Ministry added.

In preparation for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Shashi Kant Tripathi, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railway, announced that 21 level-crossing gates in Prayagraj would be removed to ensure that traffic flow is smooth. The project, part of a major infrastructure upgrade, is estimated to cost around Rs 450 crore.

Tripathi explained, “Twenty-one level-crossing gates are being removed, with 15 already completed. The remaining gates will be operational by December.”

This infrastructure project aims to ease congestion and improve safety for the millions of pilgrims expected to gather in Prayagraj for the event.

In addition, the Uttar Pradesh government has deployed 350 shuttle buses to facilitate smooth travel for visitors during the Maha Kumbh 2025. A team of 22 officers has been assigned to oversee the efficiency of the system throughout the event, which begins on January 13.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also deployed Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been positioned along seven key routes leading to Prayagraj to handle emergencies to further ensure a seamless experience. A toll-free number (1800 1802 877) and a WhatsApp helpline (9415049606) will be available 24/7 to assist devotees during the event.