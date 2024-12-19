Maha Kumbh 2025: Key routes, details of fairgrounds - police to get dedicated mobile app to manage biggest gathering

A specialised mobile application is being developed to address the challenges of crowd management and emergency response faced by police personnel during the Maha Kumbh 2025. The 'Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Police' app is designed to enhance efficiency, coordination, and responsiveness of the police force during the mega religious gathering, which is expected to draw millions of visitors.

Equipped with features such as real-time communication, incident reporting, and status updates, the app will act as a centralised platform for seamless interaction among police officers across ranks. It will also offer comprehensive information about the Mela grounds, including detailed routes, key landmarks, and contact details of police personnel.

Senior Superintendent of Police Mahakumbh, Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi, highlighted the app's importance, saying, “It will provide crucial information about various sectors, routes, and key details of the fairgrounds, enabling officers to navigate efficiently. The app will be operational before Mahakumbh begins and will be pre-installed on every policeman's mobile device. The process for selecting an agency to develop the app is currently underway.”

The app, specifically tailored for crowd management, will facilitate quick emergency responses, ensuring public safety, maintaining law and order, and improving overall operational efficiency. It represents a significant step in the digital transformation of the event.

Scheduled from January 13 (Paush Poornima) to February 26 (Maha Shivratri) in Prayagraj, Maha Kumbh 2025 will be supported by this tech-forward initiative. Integration with the Bhashini app will further enhance the app's capabilities by enabling effective communication with citizens speaking diverse languages.

This cutting-edge tool is expected to streamline police operations and significantly bolster their preparedness for managing one of the world's largest religious gatherings.

(With inputs from PTI)