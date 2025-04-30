Akshaya Tritiya 2025: From gold to gadgets, what to buy this auspicious day for lasting prosperity and good fortune

As the third day of the bright half of Vaisakha approaches, Akshaya Tritiya brings an age-old belief that what you buy today will multiply in value, blessings, and significance. Marked as one of the most auspicious dates in the Hindu calendar, this sacred festival is celebrated with devotion, optimism, and meaningful purchases believed to usher in lifelong prosperity.
Derived from the Sanskrit word Akshay, meaning “never diminishing,” the day is associated with deeds and acquisitions that continue to bear fruit. Traditionally, families across India turn to gold shopping on Akshaya Tritiya. It’s more than just a financial investment—mythology states that Goddess Lakshmi was born on this day, and buying gold is believed to please her and invite abundance.
However, the list of symbolic purchases extends beyond precious metals:
Silver items, including coins and utensils, are seen as carriers of luck and a gesture of goodwill when gifted.
Earthen pots (mitti ghada), while humble, represent grounding energy and are believed to invoke the blessings of Mother Earth, especially relevant in summer months.
A new house purchase or move-in on this day is considered a blessed act, inviting the favour of Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Kuber.
The Tulsi plant, revered in Hindu homes, is said to bring purity and harmony when planted on Akshaya Tritiya.
Rock salt, often underestimated, is associated with Vastu remedies and is thought to clear negative energies from the home and body.
Even electronic gadgets like smartphones and laptops have found their place among modern Akshaya Tritiya buys, as aligning such purchases with this auspicious day is believed to attract growth and prosperity.