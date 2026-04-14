Akshaya Tritiya, one of India's biggest gold-buying occasions, is increasingly emerging as a global retail event, with Dubai seeing a sharp pickup in demand ahead of the festival. Traditionally linked with prosperity, wealth creation and auspicious purchases, the occasion is now influencing jewellery sales beyond India, especially in markets with a strong Indian diaspora.

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The festival, which will be celebrated on April 19 this year, is considered one of the most favourable days in the Hindu calendar to buy gold, begin new ventures and make investments.

Dubai sees festive demand surge

According to a Khaleej Times report, jewellery retailers in Dubai are witnessing stronger store enquiries and expected growth in footfall in the lead-up to Akshaya Tritiya. The city's role as a major bullion hub and its large Indian-origin population have made it one of the key overseas markets for the festival.

Gold prices in Dubai were trading at Dh572.25 per gram for 24K and Dh529.75 per gram for 22K, while global gold prices closed the week at $4,748 per ounce.

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Retailers launch festive offers

Several jewellery chains have rolled out offers including lower making charges, exchange schemes, discounts on diamond jewellery and complimentary gold coins.

Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director for International Operations at Malabar Gold and Diamonds, told Khaleej Times, "We anticipate strong growth in both sales and footfall during the festival. The occasion consistently sees heightened traction, particularly among Indian customers who regard gold purchases as highly auspicious."

Why buyers are still spending

Despite elevated prices, jewellers say customer interest remains strong, particularly for lightweight jewellery and pre-booking offers that lock current rates.

Aditya Singh, Head of International Jewellery Business at Titan Company, told Khaleej Times, "Making charge reductions are meaningful in a high gold price environment because they address the one variable the customer feels they have some control over."

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Indian tradition, global opportunity

The trend underlines how Indian festivals are increasingly shaping consumer behaviour globally. What was once a domestic gold-buying occasion is now a cross-border retail moment, with overseas jewellers aligning promotions around Indian festive demand. For Indians abroad, Akshaya Tritiya remains both a cultural tradition and an investment opportunity. For global markets, it is fast becoming an important seasonal demand trigger.