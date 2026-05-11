Two Indians on Hantavirus ship near Canary Islands evacuated to the Netherlands for quarantine

Two Indian nationals who were aboard a Dutch-flagged vessel at the centre of a Hantavirus scare near Spain's Canary Islands are healthy and showing no symptoms, the Indian Embassy in Madrid confirmed on Sunday. The crew members have since been evacuated to the Netherlands for precautionary quarantine.

The vessel, MV Hondius, carrying approximately 150 people, anchored off the coast of the Canary Islands as Spanish authorities initiated health and safety procedures in coordination with World Health Organisation protocols.

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What happened and where the Indians are now

The two Indian nationals were travelling as crew members on the vessel. According to the Embassy, they were moved to the Netherlands as part of precautionary health measures after the ship anchored near the islands.

"The two Indian nationals are healthy and asymptomatic," the Embassy said in a statement. It added that, according to information shared by Spain's National Centre for Emergency Monitoring and Coordination, the Indian crew members had been evacuated to the Netherlands, "where they will be quarantined as per relevant health safety protocol."

No infections involving either Indian national have been reported.

Passengers disembarked under WHO protocols

Passengers aboard the MV Hondius were allowed to disembark in accordance with established procedures. "The passengers onboard disembarked from the ship in accordance with the protocol established by WHO and Spanish authorities," the Embassy statement read.

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Embassy monitoring closely

The Indian Embassy in Madrid said it remains in active contact with both Spanish authorities and the two Indian crew members. "The Ambassador is in close contact with the Spanish authorities and the 2 Indian nationals and is regularly monitoring the situation to assure the well-being and safety of the Indian nationals," the statement said.

The incident has drawn attention at a time of heightened global focus on infectious disease monitoring and maritime health protocols involving international vessels.b