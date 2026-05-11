Top stocks in news: SBI, Hyundai, ABB India, Swiggy, Bank of Baroda, Urban Co, JSW Infra

Indian equity benchmark indices ended in red on Friday amid the rising geopolitical concerns as the hopes of ceasefire weakened and crude oil prices marched higher. The BSE Sensex tanked 516.33 points, or 0.66 per cent, to close at 77,328.19, while NSE's Nifty50 tumbled 150.50 points, or 0.62 per cent, to end at 24,176.15 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, May 11, 2026:

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Quarterly results today: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, UPL, Canara Bank, Indian Hotels Company, Abbott India, Corona Remedies, Fractal Analytics, GR Infraprojects, GE Power India, JB Chemicals, JSW Energy, Mold-Tek Packaging, New India Assurance, Nuvama Wealth Management, PVR Inox Shyam Metalics & Energy and others will announce their results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Manappuram Finance, Kothari Petrochemicals and PAE shall trade ex-dividend today.

State Bank of India: The leading PSU lender reported a 5.6 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 19,684 crore, while net interest income rose 4 per cent YoY to Rs 44,380 crore even as the NIMs contracted 21 bps to 2.93 per cent for the March 2025 quarter. Asset quality improved on both net and gross levels, while it announced a final dividend of Rs 17.35 per share for the shareholders.

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Hyundai Motor India: The South Korea-based auto major reported a 23 per cent YoY to Rs 1,226, while revenue rose 5 per cent YoY to Rs 18,916 crore for the three months ended on March 31, 2026. Operating margins contracted to 10.4 per cent, while sales volumes rose 8.7 per cent for the quarter. The company announced a dividend of Rs 21 per cent.

ABB India: The capital goods major reported a four-fold surge in the net profit at Rs 1,784 crore boosted by Robotics business sale, while revenue rose 5.8 per cent YoY to Rs 3,184 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Operational margin dropped 280 bps sequentially, while order book remained strong increasing 17 per cent YOY to Rs 11,094 crore.

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Tata Consumer Products: The FMCG major reported a 21 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 419 crore, while revenue rose 18 per cent YoY to Rs 5,434 crore for the three months ended on March 31, 2026. Ebitda rose 27.6 per cent YoY to Rs 792 crore, while margins improved 14.6 per cent for the quarter. It announced a dividend of Rs 10 per share.

Swiggy: The food delivery platform reported a narrowing of its net loss to Rs 800 crore, while its revenue increased to 6,383 crore for the March 2026 quarter. GOV soared 22.6 per cent YoY to Rs 9,005 crore, while adjusted margins improved for the quarter. Quick Commerce continued rapid expansion with 68.8 per cent of GOV to Rs 7,881 crore for the quarter.

Bank of Baroda: The state-run lender reported a 11.2 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 5,616 crore, while net-interest income rose 9 per cent YoY to Rs 12,949 crore with NIMs stood at 3.08 per cent for January-March 2025 quarter. Its asset quality improved , while it announced a dividend of Rs 8.50 per share for the quarter.

Urban Company: The new age beauty and home services player reported a net loss of Rs 161.2 crore, while revenue from operations rose 42.6 per cent YoY to Rs 426 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Its net transaction value rose 42 per cent YoY to Rs 1,148 crore, while Ebitda loss stood at 98 crore but margins improved to 160 bps.

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JSW Infrastructure: The Jindal Group's infra firm reported a 17.9 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 418.3 crore, while revenue rose 18.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,522.3 crore for the three months ended on March 31, 2026. Ebitda was up 19.9 per cent YoY to Rs 768.8 crore, with margins coming under pressure. The company reported a recommended dividend of Rs 0.90 per share.

Oberoi Realty: The real estate player reported a 62.4 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 433.17 crore, while revenue rose 50.31 per cent YoY to Rs 1,823.71 crore for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026. The company announced a fourth dividend of Rs 2 per share, while FY26 bookings increased 3.14 per cent YoY to Rs 5,447 crore.

Bank of India: The PSU lender reported a 14.8 per cent YoY rise in the net profit to Rs 3,016 crore, while net interest income rose 11 per cent YoY to Rs 6,730 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Operating profit rose 3 per cent to Rs 5,026 crore, while NIMs came at 2.58 per cent with asset quality improving for the quarter.

Northern Arc Capital: The NBFC reported a 250 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 132.50 crore, while revenue increased 22 per cent YoY to Rs 741.66 crore. Its net interest income rose 21 per cent YoY to Rs 387 crore, with asset quality improving for the quarter. Operation margins improved to 56.9 per cent for the quarter.

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Blue Dart Express: The logistics solutions player reported 11.4 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 48.9 crore, while revenue rose 8.2 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 1,533 crore. Ebitda was up 4.2 per cent YoY to margins compressed to 14.5 per cent for the quarter. It announced a dividend of Rs 25 per share.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance: The standalone health insurance player reported a 67 per cent YoY to Rs 345 crore, while gross written premium grew 38.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,079 crore for the first quarter of 2026. Underwriting increased to Rs 177 crore, while solvency ratio stood at 2.49 for the quarter.

Balkrishna Industries: The tyre maker reported a 18.8 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 300 crore, while 6.6 per cent YoY rise in the revenue to Rs 2,932.8 crore for the January-March 2026 quarter. Ebitda rose 4.3 per cent YoY to Rs 640 crore, while margins stood at 21.8 per cent for the quarter. The company announced a final dividend of Rs 4 per share.

CMS Info Systems: The integrated business services company has received an ATM managed services outsourcing mandate from HDFC Bank. As part of a five-year contract worth Rs 400 crore, CMS will provide managed service solutions, including currency forecasting and logistics.

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RateGain Travel Technologies: Rohan Mittal has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company, effective May 8, due to personal reasons and family commitments. The Board has appointed Ankit Aggarwal as the Deputy CFO of the company, and he will act as Interim CFO effective May 9.

Honasa Consumer: Yatish Bhargava has resigned as the Chief Business Officer of the company due to personal circumstances. He will cease to be part of the senior management team effective May 15.