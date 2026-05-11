‘Tax audit is a penalty for...’: Financial advisor says cash-heavy businesses face greater risk in 2026

A detailed post by certified financial advisor Nitin Kaushik has sparked discussion among small business owners and professionals over how India’s tax audit rules are increasingly rewarding digital transactions while tightening scrutiny on cash-heavy businesses.

In a thread posted on X (formerly Twitter), Kaushik argued that tax audits are no longer merely a compliance milestone but increasingly a signal of inefficient financial structuring and poor cash management.

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“A Tax Audit is no longer a certificate of success; it is a penalty for poor cash management,” he wrote, warning that many businesses continue to operate under outdated assumptions about audit thresholds under the Income Tax Act.

Shift towards digital compliance

Under Section 44AB of the Income Tax Act, businesses are generally required to undergo a tax audit if turnover exceeds ₹1 crore. However, Kaushik highlighted that the effective threshold can rise sharply to ₹10 crore if both cash receipts and cash payments remain below 5% of total transactions.

The provision was introduced to encourage digitisation and reduce dependence on cash transactions. According to Kaushik, many businesses remain unaware that maintaining low cash exposure can significantly reduce compliance burdens.

“In effect, the government is pushing businesses toward digitization by rewarding low cash operations,” he noted.

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The message comes at a time when digital payments in India continue to surge, driven by widespread adoption of UPI transactions, QR-based payments and tighter financial reporting standards.

Professionals face stricter rules

Kaushik also pointed out that professionals such as doctors, architects and consultants face stricter thresholds compared to businesses.

For professionals, the standard audit limit remains ₹50 lakh. Under Section 44ADA, the threshold can increase to ₹75 lakh only if at least 95% of receipts are digital.

He cautioned that even a small increase in cash receipts could trigger mandatory audit requirements.

“There’s no buffer here — just 6% cash receipts can push you back into mandatory audit territory,” he said.

The ‘presumptive taxation trap’

A major concern highlighted in the thread was what Kaushik described as the “Presumptive Trap” under Section 44AD.

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The presumptive taxation scheme allows small businesses with turnover up to ₹2 crore — or ₹3 crore in cases where 95% transactions are digital — to declare income at a fixed percentage without maintaining detailed books of accounts.

However, Kaushik warned that businesses declaring profits below the prescribed 6% or 8% thresholds while earning above the basic exemption limit could still face mandatory audits, irrespective of turnover.

Tax experts say many small traders mistakenly assume lower turnover automatically shields them from audit obligations.

Certain sectors excluded

The post also highlighted that commission agents and brokers are excluded from presumptive taxation benefits under Section 44AD.

For such categories, the audit threshold remains ₹1 crore regardless of how digitally compliant the business may be.

Kaushik said many intermediaries, including logistics operators and insurance agents, often calculate eligibility based on net income rather than gross receipts, leading to potential compliance errors.

Deadline warning for FY 2025-26

Kaushik further warned businesses to pay attention to filing deadlines for the financial year 2025-26. If accounts are subject to audit, reports must be filed by September 30, 2026.

According to him, missing the deadline could do more than attract penalties.

“Low reported profits combined with non-compliance can trigger deeper scrutiny,” he wrote, adding that tax authorities are increasingly relying on risk-based systems to identify suspicious patterns.

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Kaushik concluded that the income tax system is no longer attempting to audit every business, but is increasingly focused on entities that remain cash-heavy or report unusually low profits despite significant turnover. “In 2026, transparency isn’t optional — it’s the only way to stay compliant and avoid unwanted attention,” he said.