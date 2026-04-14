Akshaya Tritiya 2026: When will it be celebrated, April 19 or April 20? 

If you have been going back and forth on whether Akshaya Tritiya falls on April 19 or April 20 this year, you are not alone. The confusion is widespread, and there is a specific astronomical reason for it. Renowned astrologer Dr Shripati Tripathi has now weighed in to settle the question in a conversation with Aaj Tak.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is one of the most sacred days in Sanatan Dharma. It is considered an "Abujh Muhurat," a day so inherently auspicious that no separate timing needs to be consulted for weddings, housewarmings, new business launches, property purchases or other ceremonial activities. The पंचांग need not be checked; the entire day carries its own sanctity.

So which date is correct?

According to Dr. Tripathi, the Tritiya tithi begins at 10:45 AM on April 19 and continues until 7:49 AM on April 20, spanning both days, which is the root of the confusion.

In scriptural tradition, the tithi prevailing at sunrise, known as Udaya Tithi, is given precedence when determining which day a festival falls on. By that logic, April 20 would be the day to observe Akshaya Tritiya. However, on April 20, the Vaishakh Shukla Tritiya tithi ends early in the morning, leaving the rest of the day without any auspicious muhurat or yog.

Advertisement

Given this, Dr Tripathi says April 19 is the more appropriate day to observe Akshaya Tritiya from a scriptural standpoint, offering a longer and more complete window for auspicious activities.

Gold, property and new beginnings

For those looking to make investments or purchases, the day carries additional weight. Buying gold and silver, acquiring land or property, and starting a new business on Akshaya Tritiya are considered highly auspicious, with the belief that investments made on this day bring continuous growth and long-term stability.

This year, with April 19 confirmed as the correct date, those planning purchases or ceremonies have a clear, full day ahead of them to act on.