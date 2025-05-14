All Indian strikes during Operation Sindoor were executed without the loss of any military assets, the government confirmed on Wednesday, calling it a breakthrough in technologically integrated warfare. The operation, launched in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, was described as a calibrated military response to the evolving nature of asymmetric warfare — one that increasingly targets civilians alongside military personnel.

Without crossing the Line of Control or the international boundary, Indian forces neutralised terrorist infrastructure with precision strikes. What set this operation apart, the government said, was not just its tactical brilliance, but the seamless use of indigenous technologies in areas such as drone warfare, layered air defence, and electronic warfare.

On the night of May 7–8, Pakistan attempted a multi-front assault using drones and missiles across major military installations from Awantipura to Bhuj. These attacks were effectively neutralised by India's Integrated Counter-UAS Grid and Air Defence systems, combining radar surveillance, control centres, and missile systems.

By the next morning, India retaliated by targeting air defence radars inside Pakistan. A key facility in Lahore was taken out. The Indian Air Force jammed Pakistan's Chinese-supplied air defence systems and completed the mission in just 23 minutes — an indicator of India's growing technological edge in electronic warfare.

Strikes were conducted on Pakistani airbases including Noor Khan and Rahimyar Khan, using loitering munitions, or kamikaze drones, which hover before selecting and destroying high-value targets such as radars and missile systems. "All strikes were executed without loss of Indian assets, underscoring the effectiveness of our surveillance, planning, and delivery systems," the government said.

Recovered wreckage confirmed the presence of Chinese-origin PL-15 missiles, Turkish-origin UAVs ("Yiha" or "YEEHAW"), and long-range rockets, quadcopters, and commercial drones—evidence of the advanced foreign weaponry employed by Pakistan and neutralised by India.

Anticipating cross-border retaliation, India activated a multi-layered defence system that included: Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) to intercept drones, shoulder-fired weapons for short-range defence, legacy air defence systems such as Pechora and OSA-AK, and modern indigenous platforms like the Akash missile system.

During Pakistan's attempted retaliatory strikes on the night of May 9–10, these defence layers prevented damage to Indian military and civilian infrastructure. The Akash, a mobile short-range surface-to-air missile system, delivered what officials called a “stellar performance”, demonstrating its capability to engage multiple targets simultaneously and resist electronic interference.

India deployed a mix of battle-proven systems like the Pechora, OSA-AK, and LLAD guns, alongside homegrown platforms. The operation showcased the power of tri-service integration, with assets from the Army, Navy, and especially the Air Force working under a unified command structure.

At the core of this operational synergy was the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS)—a net-centric platform that ensured real-time coordination across domains, crucial in modern warfare scenarios.



