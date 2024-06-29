Amarnath Yatra 2024 kicks off: First batch of pilgrims begin journey from twin base camps in Baltal and Nunwan

The annual Amarnath Yatra began on June 29 as the first batch of pilgrims left the twin base camps in Baltal and Nunwan to start their journey to the 3880-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had flagged off the first batch of 4,603 pilgrims from the Yatri Niwas base camp in Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu on June 28 morning. The pilgrims left in a cavalcade of 231 vehicles. They were escorted by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Officials said the batches of pilgrims on the twin routes were flagged off by the respective deputy commissioners along with senior police and civil administration officials.

The pilgrims reached the Kashmir Valley on June 28 afternoon and were received amid a rousing welcome from the administration and locals. They will pay obeisance at the cave shrine which houses the naturally formed ice-lingam.

Thousands of security personnel from the police, Central Reserve Police Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and other paramilitary forces have been deployed to ensure foolproof security. Aerial surveillance will also be carried out.

The 52-day pilgrimage started from the twin tracks -- the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal -- on JUne 29 and will conclude on August 19.

According to reports, more than 3.50 lakh people have registered for this year's yatra. As many as 125 community kitchens (langars) have been set up along the two routes to the cave shrine and are supported by over 6,000 volunteers.

“Traffic restrictions will be imposed on various routes from June 28 to August 19, with daily advisories issued to minimise inconvenience,” an official said.