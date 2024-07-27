Ambanis at Paris Olympics 2024: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani attend opening ceremony, meet French prez Emmanuel Macron

Nita Ambani, chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, and her husband, Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, were in attendance at the grand opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Friday, July 26. They were seen at the iconic Eiffel Tower, marking the significance of their involvement in international sports.

Among them the other billionaire attendees at the event were; Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Delta CEO Ed Bastian, Indian actor Ram Charan, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande and Bernard Arnault.

After the opening ceremony Nita and Mukesh Ambani also met French president Emmanuel Macron.

The Ambanis recently celebrated the grand wedding of their youngest son, Anant Ambani, to Radhika Merchant, an event that attracted high-profile guests from around the globe. The festivities began earlier this year in Jamnagar, Gujarat, culminating in a lavish celebration on July 15 in Mumbai. The wedding ceremony took place on July 12 at the Jio Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex.

In a notable achievement, Nita Ambani was recently re-elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), receiving unanimous support with 100% of the votes during the 142nd IOC session.

Expressing her gratitude after the re-election, Ambani stated, "I am deeply honoured to be re-elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee. I would like to thank President Thomas Bach and all my colleagues in the IOC for their faith and trust in me." She further emphasised that this milestone signifies India's growing prominence in the international sports arena, saying, "I share this moment of joy and pride with every Indian and look forward to continuing our efforts to strengthen the Olympic Movement in India and around the world."

Nita Ambani joined the IOC in 2016 at the Rio Olympic Games, becoming the first Indian woman to do so. Since then, she has worked tirelessly to promote India's sporting aspirations and has been a champion for the nation’s Olympic vision.

In a landmark initiative, the Reliance Foundation has inaugurated the first-ever India House at the Paris Olympics, designed to be a "home away from home" for Indian athletes. This space will serve as a venue to celebrate victories and share India’s Olympic journey with audiences worldwide, reflecting the country’s ambitions to emerge as a dominant force in global sports and its aspiration to one day host the Olympic Games.

