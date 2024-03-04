Ambience Mall roof collapse in Delhi's Vasant Kunj leaves shoppers in shock

In a startling incident, a segment of the roof collapsed in the Central Hall of Ambience Mall situated in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area on Monday, as per reports. The incident, which occurred around noon, fortunately resulted in no injuries, according to initial reports. Officials have initiated an investigation into the matter.

It’s raining collapses in Malls in NCR. Today roof of Ambience Mall at Vasant Kunj collapsed. Poor maintenance by owners is a factor. MCD must inspect all Cinemas and Malls lest a major accident happens again ⁦@ArvindKejriwal⁩ ⁦@LtGovDelhi⁩ ⁦@AmitShah⁩ pic.twitter.com/QYV6nTWm2Z — Shantanu Guha Ray (@ShantanuGuhaRay) March 4, 2024

A video footage reveals debris from the collapsed roof falling onto escalators and railings. Subsequently, the mall has been temporarily closed for maintenance, and it is expected to reopen tomorrow once the necessary repair work is completed.



Story to be updated soon

