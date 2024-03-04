scorecardresearch
Ambience Mall roof collapse in Delhi's Vasant Kunj leaves shoppers in shock

The incident, which occurred around noon, fortunately resulted in no injuries, according to initial reports.

In a startling incident, a segment of the roof collapsed in the Central Hall of Ambience Mall situated in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area on Monday, as per reports. The incident, which occurred around noon, fortunately resulted in no injuries, according to initial reports. Officials have initiated an investigation into the matter.

A video footage reveals debris from the collapsed roof falling onto escalators and railings. Subsequently, the mall has been temporarily closed for maintenance, and it is expected to reopen tomorrow once the necessary repair work is completed.


Story to be updated soon
 

Published on: Mar 04, 2024, 6:43 PM IST
