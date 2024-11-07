'America's Imran Khan': Pakistan's first diplomatic self-goal even before Donald Trump enters White House

In a diplomatic misstep that has sparked criticism, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's top advisor Rana Sanaullah likened Donald Trump to Imran Khan and accused the incoming US President of inciting the Capitol Hill attack in 2021. Sanaullah's controversial remarks, made during an interview with ARY News, came on the day Trump staged a historic election victory, which will see him return to the White House on January 20, 2025.

Sanaullah, who serves as Special Assistant to Prime Minister Sharif, drew comparisons between Trump and Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, citing their alleged use of lies, stubbornness, and unlawful actions. He went so far as to accuse Trump of orchestrating the Capitol Hill insurrection, a comment that may raise eyebrows in diplomatic circles.

"Trump is America's Imran Khan,” Sanaullah said, adding that both men shared a propensity for defying the law and inciting violence to achieve their goals. “The attack on Capitol Hill is a reality,” he stated, dismissing concerns over the consequences of his inflammatory words.

The remarks, which could have significant diplomatic repercussions, have drawn sharp reactions from experts and commentators.

Sushant Sareen, a senior fellow at the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), said Pakistan's diplomatic start with Donald Trump 2.0 is off to a flying start — "using the most vile, filthy, and abusive language against him." "This is from the closest advisor to the rubber-stamp PM under the quasi-dictatorship of Gen Asim Munir. Excellent diplomacy, guys. Keep it up."

Sonam Mahajan, a strategic thinker, said yet another display of Pakistan’s lack of diplomatic finesse.

Yet another display of Pakistan’s lack of diplomatic finesse: Rana Sanaullah, the former Interior Minister of Pakistan and current Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, derides Donald Trump on national TV, calling him a liar and an immoral person involved in illegal… pic.twitter.com/xAsLaIeq6v — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) November 7, 2024

During the interview, the anchor questioned Sanaullah about the gravity of his words, noting that they could have serious implications for Pakistan’s future relations with the United States. "You are the Advisor to the Prime Minister, and you are saying that the person who will become the next President of America is a liar, engages in illegal activities, and defies all laws. Are you realising what you are talking about? Are you aware of the political consequences of this?" the anchor asked.

To this, Sanaullah said: "Yes, I am aware. He has done all these things before. The attack on Capitol Hill is a reality. Whether I say it or not will not add to or diminish that fact. Not acknowledging it won’t make it go away."