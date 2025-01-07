Amid HMPV scare, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary's advice: 'Those with severe lung infections...'

Tamil Nadu Additional Chief Secretary to Health Supriya Sahu has urged the public not to panic over the detection of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in the state, saying that the virus is not new and has been in circulation since 2001.

"As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, we have two cases. These two cases are stable, and as it has already been clarified, the virus is an old one. It is already a circulating virus and has been there since 2001," Sahu said.

She highlighted that the seasonal surge in such viral infections is routine and not a cause for alarm. "The only thing that we are telling is that we need to be vigilant. Those who have severe lung infections need to kind of get the treatment. These are the people who should immediately access, but it's a viral infection," she advised.

Describing the symptoms, Sahu mentioned that the viral infection typically presents with common signs like cold and cough, which should be treated normally.

Two cases of HMPV have been reported in Tamil Nadu, one from Chennai and another from Salem. The state health department said there was no significant surge in common respiratory viral pathogens that have been detected in Tamil Nadu. "HMPV is not new. It is an already circulating virus that was first identified in 2001. HMPV infections are self-limiting and resolve with symptomatic care, including adequate hydration and rest," the department said.

The treatment for infection is symptomatic and supportive. On January 6, the Union Health Ministry held a video conference with all state health officials and clarified that the HMPV virus remained stable and was not a cause for concern to panic. The prevention of HMPV is similar to any other respiratory infection such as covering your mouth and nose while sneezing/coughing, washing hands, wearing masks in crowded places and reporting to the health facility, if need arises.

"The public is reassured that HMPV is typically self-limiting and manageable. There is no need to panic. The Government of Tamil Nadu remains committed and is continuously monitoring the Influenza Like Illnesses (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) closely," Sahu said.

