HMPV in India: Day 1 sees 5 children test positive in Karnataka, TN, Gujarat; Nadda says ‘no reason to worry’ 

Five children in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat tested positive for the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) on January 6 marking the first reported cases of the virus in India.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda sought to calm concerns, reassuring the public that the government is closely monitoring the situation and there is no cause for alarm.

HMPV, a globally recognized respiratory virus, gained attention after an outbreak was reported in China. It affects people of all ages and causes respiratory infections.

While state governments in Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra downplayed the threat, the Delhi government has urged hospitals in the capital to remain prepared for a possible surge in respiratory illnesses. Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called on the Centre to act swiftly to avoid a potential health crisis.

Day 1 cases

Two cases were detected in Karnataka through routine surveillance by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The first involved a three-month-old girl with a history of bronchopneumonia, diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru. She has since been discharged. The second case, an eight-month-old boy, also with bronchopneumonia, tested positive on January 3 after being admitted to the same hospital. The boy is recovering. Both infants had no history of international travel.

In Tamil Nadu, two additional children tested positive for HMPV in Chennai are currently receiving treatment in two hospitals. These two are the first cases to be reported from the city from two hospitals.

The fifth case was reported in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where a two-month-old boy from Dungarpur, Rajasthan, tested positive for the virus after being admitted to a private hospital on December 24, 2024. Initially requiring ventilator support, the child’s condition is now stable.

Govt says ‘situation under control’

Union Health Minister Nadda emphasised that HMPV is not a new virus and assured that no increase in respiratory infections has been observed in India.

In a video message, Nadda said in the wake of the recent reports of HMPV in China, the health ministry, the ICMR, the country's apex health research body, and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are keeping a close watch on the situation in China and other neighbouring countries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has “taken cognisance of the situation and will share the report shortly with us”, he said.

“The country data for respiratory viruses available with ICMR and integrated disease surveillance programme has also been reviewed and no surge in any of the common respiratory virus pathogens is observed in India,” Nadda said.

Nadda also confirmed that no surge in common respiratory viruses has been noted in the country.

A meeting was held on January 4 under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to review the situation. Nadda stressed that India’s health systems and surveillance networks are vigilant and prepared to respond promptly to any emerging health challenge.

Not a novel pathogen like Corona

He said that health experts have clarified that HMPV virus is not a new virus. It was first identified in 2001 and it has been circulating in the entire world. HMPV spreads through the air by way of respiration, Nadda stated. This can affect persons of all age groups, he said.

Earlier in the day, the health ministry said there was no unusual surge in Influenza-Like Illness or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness cases in the country.

India is well-equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory illnesses and public health interventions can be deployed promptly if needed, it said.

Responses from states, UTs

The Delhi government has instructed all hospitals in the capital to remain fully prepared for a potential rise in respiratory illnesses. Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj directed the Health and Family Welfare Department to closely monitor the situation and stay in touch with the Union Health Ministry for updates.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao reassured the public, stating there was no need to panic, as the infections detected were of existing virus strains and not life-threatening. He added that HMPV is not as transmissible as Covid-19, and no special protocols are required at this time.

Gujarat’s Health Minister Rushikesh Patel assured the public that the state is prepared to address the situation. The state will also set up diagnostic facilities for HMPV in government hospitals, encouraging people to be aware of the symptoms and take appropriate precautions.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged citizens not to panic, stating that the government would issue an advisory soon. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reported no cases of HMPV in Mumbai, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed that no cases have been detected in her state either.

About HMPV

First discovered in 2001, HMPV belongs to the Paramyxoviridae family and spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing, sneezing, or touching contaminated surfaces. The virus is more common during the winter and early spring months.