Amid Piyush Goyal's startup callout, startup founder from MP slams red tape and power cuts choking innovation

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal set off a wave of reactions at Startup Mahakumbh 2025 when he questioned Indian entrepreneurs' obsession with food delivery apps and luxury goods, instead of pursuing cutting-edge innovation in areas like AI, semiconductors, and robotics. While urging startups to aim for long-term impact over gig-economy convenience, Goyal’s remarks struck a nerve with several founders. One of them, from a small town in Madhya Pradesh, turned the spotlight on the systemic hurdles throttling innovation at its roots.

From a modest office in Burhanpur, Murtaza Amin runs what he claims is the town’s largest white-collar employer — a 100-person KPO bringing in over a million dollars annually. But despite the business's scale and economic impact, Amin says he’s grappling with more than just market competition.

“Dear @PiyushGoyal @PiyushGoyalOffc,” he posted on X (formally Twitter), “I run a 100 people software company from #Burhanpur MP… are you providing us enough resources to innovate? We don’t have 24/7 electricity, bureaucratic harassment is rampant, and we are treated like 3rd grade citizens by babus.”

His grievance, backed by screenshots, detailed unresponsive officials and ignored complaints, including one forwarded by the PMO to the state labor commissioner that allegedly went unanswered.

Among his demands: “I am tired of giving bribes for everything… frequent and unscheduled power cuts (for God’s sake, what do I tell my customer in UK?)… and enough with bureaucratic harassment.”

Amin highlighted how basic infrastructure and red tape often force him to travel 60 km to Khandwa for administrative work — only to be met with demands for bribes. “Aren’t we building Digital India? Or is that a jumla for commoners like us, not for babus?”

His frustration ran deeper. “I had the opportunity to live comfortably in the US… but I chose to come back… I am regretting that decision every day,” he wrote, adding that he feared potential harassment or raids following his outspoken post.

The founder’s honesty struck a chord online, and within hours, the tide shifted. “People from Burhanpur administration called and offered unconditional support… people from MSME Bhopal, DPIT Bhopal reached out too,” he posted in a follow-up.

He also thanked Piyush Goyal’s announcement of a new startup helpline on April 5.