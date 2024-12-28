Amid severe snowfall all flights to Srinagar cancelled, railway operations disrupted, highways jammed

Kashmir experienced significant disruptions on Saturday as heavy snowfall blanketed much of the valley, affecting flight and railway operations and leading to the closure of the crucial Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

The region has been experiencing moderate to heavy snowfall since Friday, marking the first snowfall of the season in Srinagar and other low-lying areas. Reports indicate that south Kashmir received heavy to very heavy snowfall, while central Kashmir experienced moderate snowfall. North Kashmir's plains saw light to moderate snow accumulation.

Flight operations at Srinagar Airport were suspended due to the adverse weather conditions. In a post on social media platform X, the airport authorities announced, "Due to bad weather conditions, all flights at Srinagar Airport have been cancelled. Passengers are advised to contact their airlines for updates. We regret the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding."

Temperatures in Srinagar dropped to a low of minus 1 degree Celsius on Friday night, a marked increase from the previous night’s low of minus 7.3 degrees Celsius, according to the weather office.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) was also closed to traffic, with officials from the Traffic Department reporting that clearance operations were hindered by heavy snowfall at the Navyug Tunnel. Commuters have been advised to avoid travel until conditions improve.

Train services along the Banihal-Baramulla route were suspended due to significant snow accumulation on the tracks, with railway officials stating that efforts to clear the lines are ongoing.

The snowfall has also led to power outages in several areas across the valley. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is actively monitoring the situation. He reported that 41 feeders at the 33 KV level and 739 feeders at the 11 KV level were down, though none at the 132 KV or 220 KV levels were affected. Restoration efforts are underway, with an expectation that over 90 percent of feeders will be operational by the evening.