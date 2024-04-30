Amit Shah doctored video case: Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani's PA, 1 AAP worker arrested in Gujarat

The Gujarat Police on Tuesday arrested two people, including Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani's PA Satish and an AAP worker, for allegedly sharing an edited video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Lavina Sinha, DCP, Zone-1, Ahmedabad said that an edited video of the Union Home Minister was shared on social media from 2 Facebook profiles. "We have filed an FIR under sections 505A, 1B, 469, 153A and IT Act."

She said one Facebook profile was in the name of Satish Vansola and another profile was in the name of RB Bariya. "We arrested both of the accused yesterday. In the primary investigation, it has come to light that they are associated with political parties. Further investigation is underway."

Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani said he can never be a supporter of fake videos or fake propaganda in his life. "I condemn all such actions, but no one should be selectively targeted during elections," he said.

"Satish is like my brother and I am proud to have a friend like him. But he is never a person who deliberately does anything with bad intentions. I have known him closely for 6 years."

The Assam Police have also arrested one Congress worker in the same case.

The doctored video of the Union Home Minister recently went viral on social media as several Congress officials shared the video, claiming that the BJP is preparing to scrap the reservation.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Tuesday, the Union Home Minister said the "Congress is spreading misinformation that the BJP will end reservations after crossing 400 seats". "These claims are baseless and unfounded... I want to make it clear that the BJP supports reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs and will always play its role as a protector," he added.