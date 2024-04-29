Telangana CM Revanth Reddy summoned by Delhi Police in Amit Shah's doctored video case

The Delhi Police has summoned Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revanth Reddy in connection to Union Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah fake video case, ANI reported on April 29.

"Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has been summoned to appear before Delhi Police's IFSO unit (Cyber Unit) on 1st May to join the investigation. He has been asked to appear with his mobile phone allegedly used for posting the fake video on X (formerly Twitter)," ANI reported quoting sources.

Business Today was unable to verify the development independently.

The Congress leader has been asked to appear before Delhi Police's IFSO unit (Cyber Unit) on May 1.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell registered an FIR on April 28 following a complaint from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The complaint concerned a doctored video of Amit Shah, wherein his remarks suggesting a plan to eliminate reservations for Muslims in Telangana were allegedly manipulated to imply Shah's support for the abolition of all reservations.

BJP critics have been sharing the altered video on social media site with the false claim that the saffron party is planning to end reservation.

The issue of reservation and constitution have become key poll plank between the BJP and the Congress. While the Congress has accused the BJP of planning to change the constitution and end reservation, the BJP has accused the Congress of taking away reservation of the SC, ST and OBC and giving it to the Msulims.