Amit Shah fires back at Rahul Gandhi: 'Wear a turban, go to Gurudwara and apologise' for Congress' history with Sikhs

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hit back at Rahul Gandhi for suggesting that Sikhs were not allowed to enter Gurudwara and wear Kada. Addressing a public rally in Tohana, the minister said thousands of Sikhs were killed on roads during the Congress government in Delhi. He asked the Congress MP to go to Gurudwara and apologise to Sikhs.

"Rahul Baba, what are you talking about - you have a history of disrespecting the Sikh community. Thousands of Sikhs were killed on roads during your government in the Delhi riots, even children and mothers were not spared. And then, your father said that if a big tree falls, the earth shakes," the home minister said. "Rahul Baba, if you want to do something, wear a turban, go to Gurudwara and apologise to our Sikh brothers."

Rahul Gandhi during his recent visit to the United States had said, "The fight (in India) is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear a turban...whether a Sikh will be allowed to wear a kada or go to the Gurudwara. That's what the fight is about, and it's not just for Sikhs, but for all religions".

The BJP leaders including Union Ministers Hardeep Puri and Ravneet Singh Bittu slammed Gandhi. Bittu challenged Gandhi to bring one Sikh who is not allowed to wear kada or turban in the country. He also called Gandhi the country's number one terrorist, sparking massive protests by the Congress supporters against him.

Earlier today, Bittu defended his remarks, saying Congress should protest against Gandhi instead. "Rahul Gandhi himself goes to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib so many times. Who stops him? Therefore, this is not a matter of the party, it is above the party."

Following this, the Congress party workers staged a protest against Bittu at the CBI gate for his statement. "Name a person who has stopped us from wearing a bracelet. Who has stopped us from wearing a turban? Who has stopped us from going to the Gurudwara? Therefore, if Congress has to protest, it should protest against Rahul Gandhi," Bittu told reporters at Jaipur airport today. "It is not about Congress or BJP. It is about Punjab and Sikhs."