Amit Shah fires back: 'Kharge has outperformed Congress in being disgraceful'

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hit back at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for the latter's "disgraceful" comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shah said that Kharge had outperformed himself, his leaders and his party in being "absolutely distasteful and disgraceful" in his speech.

"Yesterday, the Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji has outperformed himself, his leaders and his party in being absolutely distasteful and disgraceful in his speech," the minister said in a tweet. "In a bitter display of spite, he unnecessarily dragged PM Modi into his personal health matters by saying that he would die only after removing PM Modi from power."

On Sunday, while addressing a rally in Jasrota, Kharge said he will not die until Prime Minister Modi is removed from power. Kharge, who became unwell while addressing the rally, made this remark after being discharged from the hospital.

Shah said Kharge's comment showed how much hate and fear these Congress people have of PM Modi "that they are thinking of him constantly." "As for the health of Mr. Kharge Ji, Modi Ji prays, I pray and we all pray that he lives a long, healthy life. May he continue to live for many years and may he live to see the creation of a Viksit Bharat by 2047."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi spoke to Kharge on Sunday to enquire about his health after the latter required medical assistance. Kharge felt uneasy while addressing a rally in the Jasrota belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua. The prime minister called up the Congress president and wished him good health.

During his speech, Kharge asserted that the Congress will fight for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, and accused the BJP government of continuing to run J&K through remote control. "These people never wanted to conduct the elections. They only started preparing for elections after the Supreme Court's intervention."

"We will fight to restore statehood. We are not going to leave it. I am 83 years old, I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive until PM Modi is removed from power. I will listen to you. I will fight for you," Kharge told the rally. He further accused the BJP of allowing outsiders to dominate key sectors like mining and liquor contracts in J&K. "Why has the BJP delayed restoring statehood when they hold all the power? The people of J&K deserve better governance, and the BJP has failed to deliver," he said.