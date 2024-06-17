Amit Shah asks officials to deliver 'strong response', calls for Zero Terror Plan in Jammu amid spate of attacks

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday directed top security officials at a high-level meeting to deliver a strong response against terrorism and its supporters in Jammu amid a spate of terrorist attacks. He asked the officials to prevent the resurgence of terrorism in the union territory at any cost.

For this, Shah directed security agencies to replicate the Area Domination Plan and Zero Terror Plan in Jammu. He also called for comprehensive security arrangements in the union territory ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. The Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to start on June 29 and end on August 19.

The Home Minister, who recently assumed charge for the third time, urged officials to ensure the safety of all pilgrims, routes and key locations. These locations include Vaishno Devi and Shivkhori, India Today TV reported citing sources.

Today, in a security review meeting on the Amarnath Yatra, had a thorough discussion with the agencies about the security of the pilgrims. Our government is determined to provide all-round security and all other necessary facilities to the pilgrims of Shri Amarnath. A safe and… pic.twitter.com/j3sb9KVh54 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 16, 2024

He has directed that additional security forces be deployed along highways. Furthermore, he directed the forces to leverage human intelligence for tracking active terrorists and their supporters in J&K. He also ordered the closure of all infiltration points in the Valley used by foreign terrorists.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Army Chief-designate Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Director General of CRPF Anish Dayal Singh, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police RR Swain and other top security officials were among those present at the meeting.

The meeting came days after the Centre decided in another meeting between senior security and intelligence officials that properties of terrorist supporters in Jammu will be confiscated on the lines of Kashmir. In this meeting, it was also decided that cases will be registered against them under serious sections.

The NDA government will also make a list of terrorist sympathisers. It is also being considered that the family members of terrorist supporters would not be given government jobs. After this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held another meeting wherein he directed officials to deploy "full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities" after a spate of terror attacks.

During the recent past, terrorist struck four places in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir, wherein 9 pilgrims and a CRPF jawan were killed whereas 7 security personnel and several others were left injured. 2 suspected Pakistani terrorists were also killed in an encounter with security forces in Kathua district and a huge quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

(With inputs from Jitendra Bahadur Singh)