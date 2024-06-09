Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar - top ministers back in Modi 3.0

Almost all top ministers who served in the previous government will be part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet this time too. Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, who is returning for the third consecutive term is set to retain key ministers such as Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar - who formed the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in 2019.

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, and S Jaishankar, who held home, defence, finance, and external affairs ministries respectively in the outgoing government, will be part of the new government and will take oath today. Over 69 ministers are likely to take oath this evening, the highest 9 from Uttar Pradesh, and 8 from Bihar.

Besides these, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bhupendra Yadav, and Mansukh Mandaviya are likely to be retained in Modi 3.0. While Nitin Gadkari is credited with transforming the roads and highways in the country, Vaishnaw is overseeing India's ambitious semiconductor policy.

BJP's National President J P Nadda, whose tenure ends this month, is also likely to be part of the Modi Cabinet. Nadda served as Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare in the first term.

Bhupender Yadav, Pralhad Joshi, Giriraj Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Jitendra Singh are also among 69 ministers to take oath today. Yadav was the Minister of Labour and Employment in the previous government, while Pralhad Joshi was the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, and Arjun Ram Meghwal served as Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice.