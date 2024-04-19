Amit Shah files nomination from Gandhinagar, confident of 400 seat mark for NDA

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 19 filed his nomination from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Union minister also expressed confidence that the NDA will get 400 seats this time. Shah was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on the occasion.

"Today I have filed my nomination from the Gandhinagar seat. It is a matter of pride for me that this seat was represented by LK Advani, Atal ji, and the seat where Narendra Modi himself is a voter. I have been an MLA, and MP from this seat for 30 years. The people of this region have given me immense love. I was a small-time booth worker and now I reached the Parliament from this constituency. Development projects worth Rs 22,000 crore have been completed in the last five years in Gandhinagar," Amit Shah said.

The senior BJP leader is seeking re-election from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency for a second term. Congress has fielded its party secretary Sonal Patel from the seat, who filed her nomination on April 16.

The Union Home Minister won the seat in 2019 and got a vote share of 69.67 percent. He defeated CJ Chavda of Congress who got a vote share of 26.29 percent. The former BJP president won by a margin of more than 5 lakh votes.

The Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency consists of seven assembly segments -- Gandhinagar North, Kalol, Sanand, Ghatlodia, Vejalpur, Naranpura and Sabarmati. All these assembly seats are with the BJP.

In the past, the seat had been represented by BJP veteran and former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani.

In Gujarat, voting for its 26 seats will be consolidated into a single phase, which is slated for the third phase on May 7.