Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Baba Ramdev, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi cast votes

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Baba Ramdev, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi cast votes

As they cast their votes, these actors greeted fans and paparazzi proudly, displaying their inked fingers so that photographers and videographers could capture the moment. 

Yog Guru Baba Ramdev & Acharya Balkrishna Cast Vote in Haridwar Yog Guru Baba Ramdev & Acharya Balkrishna Cast Vote in Haridwar

Yog Guru Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, prominent figures in the spiritual and wellness community, were seen casting their votes in Haridwar during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. 

Meanwhile, in Chennai, renowned actors Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, and Vijay Sethupathi also exercised their voting rights.

Kamal Haasan, in particular, arrived at his polling booth with enthusiasm and a sense of civic responsibility, setting an example for others to follow. The actor and President of Makkal Needhi Maiam, cast his vote at his designated polling booth in Chennai. 

Dhanush fulfilled his civic duty at St Francis Xavier School on TTK Road, while Vijay Sethupathi participated in the electoral process at Chennai High School in Kilpauk. 

As the voting process for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections commenced, Tamil Nadu is one of the key states participating in the first phase of elections.

As they cast their votes, these actors greeted fans and paparazzi proudly, displaying their inked fingers so that photographers and videographers could capture the moment. 
 

Published on: Apr 19, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
