Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Step-by-step polling guide for first-time voters; eligibility, documents required

Lok Sabha Election 2024: As India gears for the Lok Sabha elections for this season, voting for the first phase is set to begin on April 19. The first phase of the polls will cover a large mass of 21 states and union territories (UTs)in the nation. Eligible and registered voters from 102 constituencies spread across these states and union territories will cast their votes. 10 states and UTs will be fully covered during the first phase, while 11 of them will be partially covered.

As 2024's critical elections approach, several first-time excited voters have registered themselves. However, there might be some confusion on how to go about the voting process and cast the vote. Ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, here's a guide for first-time voters.

Step-by-step guide for new voters-

1. Eligibility



The first-time voter needs to ensure their name is on the voters list. To confirm this, they can go to the local electoral registration officer or can visit the Election Commission's website to check their eligibility.

2. Documents required

The first-time voters must show identity proof at the polling booth to cast the vote. Any one of the following identity proofs will work.

- Voter ID card

- Aadhar card

- PAN card

- Driving licence

- Passport

- Bank/Post office passbook with your photo

- Pension document with your photo

- MNREGA job card

- Smart card from RGI under NPR

- Service identity cards with photos issued by the government or companies

- Health insurance smart cards from the Ministry of Labour

- Official identity cards for MPs/MLAs/MLCs, etc.

3. The voting process- in steps

- Find your polling station: Locate which polling station you are assigned to cast your vote.

- Verification: A polling officer will ask for your official ID, and the polling officer will check and confirm your details.

- Getting marked and paperwork: After your details are checked, your finger will be marked with the election ink. You will also get a confirmation paper slip after you sign a register marking your voters' attendance.

- Go to the polling booth: You will give the slip to another officer, and after showing your marked finger, you can go inside your assigned booth.

- Vote: In the booth, you will see the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). Press the button next to the candidate you want to vote for. You'll hear a beep to confirm your choice.



- Check with VVPAT: A slip will show up on another machine called the VVPAT, showing your chosen candidate's details. This slip goes into a box.

- Nota option: In case you don't like any other candidate you can choose the option of None of the Above (NOTA), present at the bottom of the EVM.

Reminder: You are not allowed to take your phones or cameras to the polling booth. Make sure you leave them at home or hand them over to someone when you go in.