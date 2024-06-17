Amul to investigate, seeks return of ice cream tub with centipede inside

Dairy firm Amul has requested a woman customer in Noida to return the ice cream tub, which she claimed to have a centipede inside. The dairy major has promised a thorough investigation into the matter.

A woman in Noida reported finding a centipede inside an Amul ice cream tub that she had ordered through an instant delivery app. The woman, named Deepa Devi, shared a picture on social media on June 15 showing the insect in the tub. Devi has even appealed to food safety regulators to take action, officials noted.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) said it regretted the inconvenience caused to the customer. GCMMF markets all dairy products under the Amul brand.

"We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to her because of this incident," Amul said in an official statement.

The company said it had contacted Devi and requested to return the ice cream tub for investigation.

"Unless the complaint pack is retrieved from the customer it would be difficult for us to investigate the matter and hence comment specifically on the issue which involves pack and supply chain integrity as well," Amul said.

Amul assured customers that its products are of "superior quality" and its plants are automated and undergo stringent quality checks. Amul also invited Devi to visit a plant to see the process herself.

A probe was launched by food safety officials in Noida into the matter. Samples of Amul ice cream were collected by officials from the store of the instant delivery company where Devi purchased the tub.

Amul said that thorough investigation will be done once it receives the ice cream tub from Devi and update customers on its findings.