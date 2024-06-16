Noida: Woman opens Amul Ice Cream tub, finds Centipede inside

A woman in Noida has sparked concern after finding a dead centipede inside a tub of Amul ice cream she purchased online. Deepa Devi, a resident of Sector 12, ordered the Amul Vanilla Magic ice cream through the quick commerce platform Blinkit with the intention of making a mango shake for her son. However, her plans took a horrifying turn when she opened the tub.

"Once I opened the tub, I saw a black frozen substance on the ice cream," Devi told The Times of India. "After it defrosted, I realized it was a dead centipede. Just imagine what would have happened if we had consumed it without checking."

After a cut finger in ice cream, a centipede was found in Amul Ice Cream in Noida, watch @Amul_Coop @letsblinkit @UNWFP_India #noida pic.twitter.com/Mc5cm7rb6O — Jyoti Karki (@Jyoti_karki_) June 15, 2024

The discovery prompted Devi to record a video of the contaminated ice cream, which has since been shared widely on social media. The video shows the unopened tub and then zooms in on the centipede frozen on the surface of the ice cream.

According to reports, Devi lodged a complaint with Blinkit following the discovery. Blinkit has since confirmed they have issued a full refund for the ice cream and have reportedly escalated the issue to Amul for further investigation. However, Devi has yet to receive a response from Amul itself.

The food department responded to Deepa's video by visiting her home for questioning as part of their investigation. Following this, officials from the department went to the Blinkit store located in Sector-22, where the ice cream tub containing a centipede had been sent from, to gather more information.

This incident comes on the heels of another disturbing discovery in Mumbai, where a man found a portion of a human finger inside an ice cream cone earlier this week.