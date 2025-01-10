'An impossible question': Entrepreneur on L&T chairman's 'how long can you stare at your wife' remark

Wisdom Hatch founder and finfluencer Akshat Shrivastava shared his hilarious take on the entire controversy surrounding Larsen & Toubro (L&T) chairman SN Subrahmanyan over his "how long can you stare at your wife" comment.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shrivastava said that the question is an impossible one to answer since you risk sounding fake if you say too much and vice versa.

" 'How long can you stare at your wife?' -- said the L&T chairman. My wife got serious. And, asked: yeah, tell me: how long, can you? These are one of those questions, where there is no right answer. Say too much, you sound fake. Say too little, you run other risks. This my friends is what scientists call: an impossible question."

He also said that he wishes the chairman would have at least answered the question that led to the controversy but instead, left the people hanging.

"The poor guy wanted his employees to work for 90-hours, I don't know. I don't give a shit. But, I wish he would have at least answered the question he started this controversy with. And, not left us hanging," he wrote.

SN Subrahmanyan recently courted controversy with his comments that employees should work 90 hours a week.

"What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Come on, get to the office and start working."

To substantiate his point, he cited his interaction with a Chinese professional who told him that China could beat the US. The Chinese professional explained that this is so because Chinese people work 90 hours a week as compared to their American counterparts who work only 50 hours a week.

“So that’s the answer for you. If you have got to be on top of the world.. You have to work 90 hours a week. Get going, guys. Come on.”

After his remarks went viral, L&T defended Subrahmanyam's remarks. The company said that extraordinary effort is needed to achieve extraordinary outcomes.