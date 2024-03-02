Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding: See pictures from Day 1 of the 3-day event at Jamnagar

Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding: The three-day celebrations kicked off Friday night with ‘An Evening in Everland’ – that saw power players from Wall Street to Silicon Valley to Bollywood converge in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities will go on till March 3.

Related Articles

Guests flew in earlier this week on chartered jets and commercial airlines, were welcomed at the airport with refreshments before being whisked away to Reliance Greens, where preparations have been underway for months to host the high-profile names.

The dress code for Day One of the Ambani bash was ‘Elegant Cocktail’ . A glimpse

Anant with Radhika Merchant

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg with wife Priscilla Chan. The couple are in India for the three-day festivities.

Ivanka Trump, Former Advisor to the POTUS, wore a shimmery saree. She attended the party with husband Jared Kushner and daughter

MS Dhoni also attended the celebrations with wife Sakshi.

Kareena Kapoor Khan with husband Saif Ali Khan and their elder son Taimur.

Shahrukh Khan with cricketer Dwayne Bravo

Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. He is expected to marry Radhika Merchant in July this year.