Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding: See pictures from Day 1 of the 3-day event at Jamnagar

Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding: The three-day celebrations kicked off Friday night with ‘An Evening in Everland’ – that saw power players from Wall Street to Silicon Valley to Bollywood converge in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities will go on till March 3.
Guests flew in earlier this week on chartered jets and commercial airlines, were welcomed at the airport with refreshments before being whisked away to Reliance Greens, where preparations have been underway for months to host the high-profile names.
The dress code for Day One of the Ambani bash was ‘Elegant Cocktail’ . A glimpse
Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. He is expected to marry Radhika Merchant in July this year.
