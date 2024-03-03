scorecardresearch
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: See pictures from 'Mela Rouge', Day 2 of 3-day event

The grand pre-wedding celebrations, which began on Friday, are being held at a residential township situated close to RIL's petroleum refinery near Jamnagar city.

Nita Ambani and bride-to-be Radhika Merchant Nita Ambani and bride-to-be Radhika Merchant

After a tour of the Ambanis' animal rescue centre in Jamnagar, celebrities dressed their best for Mela Rouge, which also saw performances by famous illusionist David Blaine, Diljeet Dosanjh and other Bollywood stars.


The grand pre-wedding celebrations, which began on Friday, are being held at a residential township situated close to RIL's petroleum refinery near Jamnagar city. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had got engaged in January 2023. 

A glimpse

Sachin Tendulkar with Nita Ambani
Mukesh Ambani with Radhika Merchant
Lakshmi Mittal and Anant Ambani

 

Bill Gates with Paula Hurd

 

 

Smriti Irani with Bill Gates
MS Dhoni and Actor Ram Charan

 

Sadhguru
Katrina, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

 

Published on: Mar 03, 2024, 9:49 AM IST
