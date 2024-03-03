Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: See pictures from 'Mela Rouge', Day 2 of 3-day event

After a tour of the Ambanis' animal rescue centre in Jamnagar, celebrities dressed their best for Mela Rouge, which also saw performances by famous illusionist David Blaine, Diljeet Dosanjh and other Bollywood stars.
The grand pre-wedding celebrations, which began on Friday, are being held at a residential township situated close to RIL's petroleum refinery near Jamnagar city. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had got engaged in January 2023.
A glimpse
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today