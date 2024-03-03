Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: See pictures from 'Mela Rouge', Day 2 of 3-day event

After a tour of the Ambanis' animal rescue centre in Jamnagar, celebrities dressed their best for Mela Rouge, which also saw performances by famous illusionist David Blaine, Diljeet Dosanjh and other Bollywood stars.



The grand pre-wedding celebrations, which began on Friday, are being held at a residential township situated close to RIL's petroleum refinery near Jamnagar city. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had got engaged in January 2023.

Related Articles

A glimpse

Sachin Tendulkar with Nita Ambani

Mukesh Ambani with Radhika Merchant

Lakshmi Mittal and Anant Ambani

Bill Gates with Paula Hurd

Smriti Irani with Bill Gates

MS Dhoni and Actor Ram Charan

Sadhguru