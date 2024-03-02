'Thank You mom for all that you’ve done…': Anant Ambani's heartfelt tribute to Nita Ambani at pre-wedding event

At the grand pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Reliance chairperson Mukesh Ambani became emotional and teary-eyed as his son Anant spoke about his health struggles during childhood. Anant expressed gratitude to his parents for making him feel special and shared the challenges he faced with his health.



The three-day pre-wedding celebration marked the beginning of the festivities surrounding the marriage of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant.



“Thank You mom for all that you’ve done… All this is created by my mother and no one else. My mother has gone all out… she has worked I think for 18-19 hours a day. I am extremely grateful to mom and thank you so much,” Anant Ambani said.



“I would like to thank each and every one of you present here. I know everyone has made it to Jamnagar to make me and Radhika feel special. We are all honoured and humbled to have all of you here. I am sorry if we have caused any inconvenience to anyone… I hope everyone is going to enjoy the coming three days,” he added.

“I would just like to thank my mother, my father, my sister and brother-in-law, and my brother and sister-in-law for making this event so memorable.”



Earlier in the week, the couple commenced their pre-wedding celebrations with a community feast, extending hospitality to thousands of residents from nearby villages and treating them to traditional Gujarati dishes.

The central three-day event has drawn over 1,000 guests, including some of the world's wealthiest individuals. Renowned invitees encompass Bill Gates, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and leading figures from Bollywood such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh.



On Friday, the renowned pop star Rihanna graced the event with her first-ever performance in India. The audience was captivated as she delivered mesmerizing renditions of her timeless hits, including 'Diamonds', 'Rude Boy', 'Pour It Up', and more.



Having announced their engagement in January 2023, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to get married later this year.



Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and his philanthropist-wife Priscilla Chan, along with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump, corporate magnates Gautam Adani, Nandan Nilekani, and Adar Poonawala, along with cricketing icons Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev are among the illustrious attendees gracing the pre-wedding festivities.

A star-studded guest list also includes Bollywood luminaries such as Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit.