'I have earthquakes & tsunamis in my heart': Watch what Anant Ambani told Radhika Merchant

In an emotional speech during the pre-wedding festivities in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Anant Ambani opened up on his relationship with his bride-to-be, Radhika Merchant.

Anant Ambani said even though he had known Radhika Merchant for seven years it felt like they have met only yesterday.

"I am 100 percent the lucky one; there is no doubt about that. I also don't know how I got Radhika so I am definitely the luckiest here. Every day, I fall more and more in love," he said.

"I have earthquakes and tsunamis in my heart when I see Radhika."

Reliance chairperson Mukesh Ambani broke down when Anant thanked him and his mother for being a solid support despite all the health issues.

In his address at the event, Anant thanked his parents for making him feel special and went on to speak about his struggles with health in his childhood. During the address, Ambani senior was seen getting emotional and teary-eyed.

"I have faced many health crises since childhood but my father and mother have never let me feel that I have suffered. My father and mother have always stood by me, and they have made me feel that if I think (about doing something), I'll do it. That is how much my father and mother mean to me and I will be eternally grateful," Anant Ambani said as a teary-eyed and visibly emotional Mukesh Ambani clapped enthusiastically.