Anant-Radhika pre-wedding bash: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives in Jamnagar

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have arrived in Jamnagar for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan were seen in Jamnagar with garlands around their necks as folk musicians welcomed them.

The Ambani family will be hosting a lavish 3-day pre-wedding celebration from Friday, March 1. The gala event will be attended by the who's who from all fields. Earlier today, pop icon Rihanna also arrived in Jamnagar. She is one of the many prominent artists who will be performing at the function.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has also arrived in Jamnagar along with his family. Arijit Singh and Diljit Dosanjh are also a part of the extensive lineup of musicians who will perform at the grand event.

Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding functions began on Wednesday with 'Anna Seva'. The Ambani family started Anna Seva (community food service) in villages near Reliance's Jamnagar township.