Anant Ambani says ‘no wildlife safari for guests at pre-wedding festivities’

The buzz and excitement around Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities is quite palpable. Among other things, it is the focus on wildlife care and nurturing that has certainly taken the key attention. On Monday, February 26, Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation launched ‘Vantara’ (Star of the Forest) programme, under the leadership of Anant Ambani.

In an exclusive conversation with India Today’s News Director Rahul Kanwal for a special episode of ‘Jab We Met’, Anant quashed reports of a wildlife safari for guests at pre-wedding festivities. He vehemently clarified that the safari is for “education purpose” only and no wildlife will be exposed merely for entertainment purpose.

Anant Ambani told India Today, “There is no wildlife jungle safari for guests coming for the pre-wedding festivities. The safari is only for educational purpose only, not for recreational or entertainment purpose. Those who are interested to educate themselves can come along.”

Elaborating more on his new initiative ‘Vantara’, Anant shared, “I am focused on making this the best rehabilitation, rescue, preservation and observational centre for animals and not making it a zoo. Zoo is an old concept where animals were use for entertainment. I do not agree to that concept. This is a little modern concept where we respect animals and teach people how to love animals and jungle.”

When asked if he nervous about his upcoming wedding, pre-wedding festivities, the youngest heir to the Ambani legacy mentioned, “Whatever the future beholds, I am excited. I also ask for everyone to bestow me and Radhika with their blessings. There is nothing to be nervous about. Wedding is in July, and we are only concentrating on enjoying every moment. I am not saying this for effect but really there is nothing to be nervous about.”

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in January 2023 and will get married in July this year. The couple is hosting a grand pre-wedding in Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3. Pop star Rihanna will be performing at the festivities along with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth in attendance. The guest list includes more than 1000 attendees.