Andaman gas discovery: Is India's new offshore find a game changer for energy security? 

India's search for new domestic energy resources has received another boost from the Andaman Sea. State-owned Oil India Limited (OIL) has announced a fresh natural gas discovery in the Andaman offshore region, marking the third successful exploratory well drilled by the company in the basin and strengthening hopes that the area could emerge as India's next major hydrocarbon frontier.

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The latest discovery comes from the Vijayapuram-3 well, drilled about 15 kilometres off the east coast of the Andaman Islands at a water depth of 355 metres. Located in the Offshore Andaman Block AN-OSHP-2018/1, the well is the second in the block to confirm the presence of hydrocarbons.

For India, which imports the majority of its crude oil and a significant portion of its natural gas requirements, the discovery is strategically important. While commercial production remains years away, successive discoveries are helping establish the Andaman Basin as one of the country's most promising new energy regions.

Success for Oil India

The latest announcement is particularly significant because it is not an isolated discovery. Oil India has now reported hydrocarbon finds in multiple exploratory wells in the Andaman offshore basin.

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The company said the Vijayapuram-3 well encountered gas-bearing sandstone reservoirs and successfully established the presence of natural gas. The discovery follows earlier successes in nearby exploratory wells, indicating that hydrocarbons may be distributed across a wider geological area than initially believed.

Congratulations @OilIndiaLimited !



An ocean of energy opportunities reinforced in the Andaman Sea!

Very happy to report the presence of natural gas in Sri Vijayapuram-3 an exploratory well drilled by Oil India Ltd. 15 km off the east coast of the Andaman Islands at a water… pic.twitter.com/j6QvWqZkFx — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 5, 2026

For exploration companies, consecutive discoveries often matter more than a single strike. Multiple successful wells improve confidence in the basin's resource potential and increase the likelihood that commercially viable reserves could eventually be established.

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Why the Andaman Basin matters

The Andaman Basin has long intrigued geologists because of its similarities to hydrocarbon-rich regions in Southeast Asia, particularly offshore Myanmar and Indonesia.

Despite its potential, the basin has remained relatively underexplored compared to India's western offshore fields and the Krishna-Godavari Basin on the east coast.

The recent discoveries are changing that perception. Industry experts believe the basin could contain substantial natural gas resources, though detailed appraisal drilling will be needed to determine the actual size of recoverable reserves.

If significant reserves are confirmed, the Andaman region could become an important source of domestic gas production at a time when India is seeking to increase the share of natural gas in its energy mix.

What it means for India's energy security

India remains one of the world's largest energy importers. Rising economic growth, industrial expansion and increasing power demand continue to push up energy consumption.

Domestic gas production has struggled to keep pace, forcing India to rely heavily on imported liquefied natural gas (LNG). Any large-scale domestic gas discovery therefore carries major economic and strategic implications.

A successful Andaman gas province could:

Reduce dependence on imported natural gas.

Improve India's energy security.

Lower vulnerability to global fuel price shocks.

Attract billions of dollars in upstream investment.

Create new infrastructure and employment opportunities.

The discovery also aligns with India's broader objective of increasing natural gas consumption as a cleaner transition fuel while renewable energy capacity continues to expand.

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Despite the excitement, experts caution that a discovery is only the first step in a lengthy process.

The next phase will involve appraisal drilling, reservoir studies and commercial viability assessments to determine whether the gas can be extracted economically. Offshore projects typically require substantial investment in drilling infrastructure, processing facilities and transportation networks before production can begin.

In many cases, it can take several years — and sometimes close to a decade — from discovery to commercial production. However, the fact that Oil India has now reported multiple successful wells significantly improves the basin's prospects.

Beyond hydrocarbons, the discovery carries geopolitical significance. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands occupy a strategic position near the Strait of Malacca, one of the world's busiest maritime trade and energy corridors.

A thriving offshore energy industry in the region could strengthen India's economic and strategic presence in the eastern Indian Ocean while supporting broader efforts to enhance energy resilience.