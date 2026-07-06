No apple a day? Output to drop by 40% due to erratic weather

They say, ‘an apple a day keeps the doctor away’. But if the weather patterns continue to be as erratic as it is now, there won’t be any apples left to drive the doctor away.

Here’s what’s happening: Himachal Pradesh's Rs 5,000-crore apple economy is facing an unprecedented climate crisis. Erratic weather is expected to slash apple production by around 40% this year, threatening the livelihoods of nearly 2.5 lakh farming families dependent on the crop.

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State horticulture officials estimate apple output will fall to about 4.36 lakh metric tonnes (around 2.15 crore boxes) in 2026 from 6.99 lakh metric tonnes in 2025, a decline of 2.63 lakh metric tonnes. The state's apple economy is consequently expected to shrink proportionately.

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Why is this happening? Officials attributed the sharp fall to insufficient winter snowfall, unseasonal spring rains, frequent hailstorms and erratic temperature fluctuations.

Orchardists say the weather has compounded existing challenges by pushing up production costs while reducing yields. Higher prices for farm inputs such as medicines and machinery have added to their financial burden.

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"The apple production this year has declined due to unfavourable weather conditions as neither snow nor rains came on time. Due to a lack of irrigation facilities, we are dependent on the weather," said orchardist Balwant Justa.

Another grower, Virender Singh, said rising temperatures, inadequate chilling hours and hailstorms have damaged the crop, while input costs continue to rise, as per a report in PTI.

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According to Fruit Vegetable Flower Growers Association president Harish Chauhan, traditional apple varieties require 1,200-1,600 chilling hours below 7 degrees Celsius, while early varieties need about 600 hours. Growers say rising temperatures have reduced these crucial chilling hours.

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What next then? Farmers have urged the government to strengthen irrigation infrastructure and improve awareness of crop insurance schemes to help offset losses.

The climate impact extends beyond apples. Stone fruit production, including apricot, cherry, peach and plum, is expected to decline slightly to about 23,000 metric tonnes this year from 24,622 metric tonnes last year, with officials citing global warming, climate change and rising temperatures as contributing factors.

